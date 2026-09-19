Cease (11-6) took the loss against the Rangers on Friday, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

Cease allowed four runs in the second inning, three of which crossed home after a throw by Ernie Clement hit a baserunner. Despite the bad luck, the 30-year-old Cease threw just 36 of 74 pitches for strikes and has now issued 11 walks over his last two outings while failing to pitch beyond the fifth frame in either of his past three. He owns a 2.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 239:78 K:BB across 169 innings this season and will try to finish what has been a stellar campaign strong in a road matchup with the Orioles next week.