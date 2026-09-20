Cease underwent an MRI on his shoulder Saturday and won't make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Orioles, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The right-hander surrendered four runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks over 2.2 innings Friday against the Rangers, and he was sent for imaging since he's apparently been battling some shoulder fatigue. While Cease won't make his regular turn through the rotation Wednesday in Baltimore, manager John Schneider didn't rule out the possibility of him pitching next weekend versus the Reds. The Blue Jays are three games back from the final wild-card spot and could shut Cease down if they are eliminated from playoff contention prior to next weekend.