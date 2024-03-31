Cease (0-1) took the loss in his Padres debut Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks over 4.2 frames. He struck out six.

Cease struck out three of the first four batters he faced but ran into trouble in the second with a walk and a couple doubles. He settled in after that but couldn't quite get through five as the Giants plated an unearned run. Cease picked up 12 whiffs on 85 pitches, with eight of them coming on his slider. The right-hander's fantasy outlook received a nice boost with a trade to the Padres, but his name winds up in the loss column in his debut.