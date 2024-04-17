Cease (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and five walks across six innings against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

Cease got a little wild Tuesday and walked a handful of batters, but he put up his fourth straight start with two or fewer earned runs. The right-hander has also punched out seven in three consecutive appearances. Milwaukee's lone run against Cease came in the first frame when Jake Bauers plated Willy Adames on a double. Cease has been an excellent addition to the Padres rotation thus far, boasting a 1.99 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP across 22.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up for a start at Coors Field on Monday.