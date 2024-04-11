Cease (1-1) pitched six innings in a win over the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Cease was in control from the start Wednesday, striking out the first two batters he faced and allowing just two hits and a walk over the first four innings. Unfortunately, one of those hits went for a home run to score two runs for Chicago following a previous fielding error from Ha-Seong Kim, though those would be the only runs to come across for the Cubs in the contest. The right-hander allowed only two hits on the day and has now registered a 14:4 K:BB through two starts this month, going six innings in each of those outings. The home run in Wednesday's game was also the first he's allowed in three starts to open the campaign.