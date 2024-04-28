Cease (3-2) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Prior to Saturday, Cease hadn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his five starts and had pitched to a 1.82 ERA. That number ballooned to 2.78 after the outing against Philadelphia, with Alec Bohm accounting for four RBI against the right-hander. Despite the hiccup, Cease has been the Padres' most effective starter this season, and he'll look to bounce back into form in his next appearance, which projects to come on the road in Arizona.