Cease (4-2) earned the win Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run, three hits and no walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Cease continued his brilliant start to the season Friday night, generating 18 whiffs en route to eight strikeouts. The erstwhile White Sox pitcher appears to have re-found his 2022 form, pitching to the tune of a 2.55 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB over 42.1 innings. Cease looks to keep it rolling in his next start, scheduled against the Cubs in Chicago.