Cease (5-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Cease got himself into trouble right out of the gate after surrendering a leadoff single to Anthony Volpe to open the contest, followed by a two-run shot off the bat of Aaron Judge two batters later. The right-hander would then go on to strike out five of the next seven batters he faced before giving up another two runs in the fourth. Cease has now allowed three or more runs in three consecutive starts, going 0-2 over that stretch. On a positive note, he's now recorded at least eight strikeouts in four of his last five outings and has posted a dynamite 42:6 K:BB in May. His 82 strikeouts on the campaign leave him sitting behind only Tyler Glasnow (87) for the league lead.