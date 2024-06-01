Cease did not factor into the decision in Friday's 11-8 win over the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Despite generating 16 whiffs out of his 98 total pitches, Cease managed to strike out only five, tying a season-low also reached on May 20 against Atlanta and April 27 against Philadelphia. The Padres ace was cruising through five innings, allowing just two baserunners; however, he unraveled in a 25-pitch sixth inning, allowing four baserunners and departing with just one out. Cease's ERA stands at 3.42 with 87:21 K:BB in 71 innings this season. He is tentatively slated to face the Angels on the road in his next start.