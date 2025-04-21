Cease allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings Sunday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease held the Astros scoreless through four innings while escaping run scoring threats in both the third and fourth. He was unable to do the same in the fifth, however, as the Astros opened up with a double and two singles and plated a second run on a sacrifice. Cease was able to complete the outing without allowing a single barrel and has only allowed two homers through five starts thus far. He lines up for a home start versus the Rays over the weekend.