Cease (1-2) took the loss Saturday against the Rays after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The 29-year-old generated 19 whiffs but struggled to put away hitters and was unable to get through the fifth inning on 95 pitches (54 strikes). It was the third consecutive start in which Cease gave up exactly two earned runs, and he has a 3.60 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 15 innings during that span. He hasn't picked up a win since April 2 versus Cleveland but lines up for a favorite matchup in Pittsburgh next weekend.