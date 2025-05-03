Cease didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-4 victory over the Pirates after giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters in four innings.

Cease needed to throw 91 pitches to get through four innings Friday, marking the fourth time in seven starts that he hasn't been able to complete a full five frames. His performance was enough to bring his ERA down slightly from 5.75 to 5.61, though he remains stuck in a slump to begin the 2025 campaign. There's a good chance his slump extends into his next start as well, as he's due to take the mound in the Bronx on Wednesday and face a Yankees lineup that boasts an .826 OPS on the season.