Cease (6-6) took the loss as he went 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and three walks Sunday versus the Mets.

From the jump Cease just didn't have his best stuff on Sunday, he allowed the first four hitters to score after serving up homers to Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. The 28-year-old gave up a season-high seven runs in what was his shortest outing of the campaign. After pitching to a 2.19 ERA over his first eight starts, the righty has run into a rough patch giving up at least three runs in six of his last seven starts and seeing his ERA climb to 3.95 in the process.