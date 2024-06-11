Cease (6-5) earned the win over Oakland on Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Cease surrendered a solo homer to Tyler Soderstrom in the second inning, but that was the only run the A's managed to score against him. The right-handed hurler racked up 15 whiffs among his 104 pitches and gave up fewer than three runs for the first time since May 8. Cease entered Monday with a 5.86 ERA over his previous five starts, and he went 0-3 during that span. However, he still holds a solid 3.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 101:23 K:BB over 83 innings on the season.