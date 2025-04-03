Cease (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against Cleveland, surrendering one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters across 6.1 innings.
Cease took a shutout into the seventh inning but was pulled after a Lane Thomas groundout plated a run for the Guardians. Cease's dominant showing, combined with a four-run third inning from the Padres' offense, allowed the 29-year-old righty to take home his first win of the new season fairly comfortably. He'll look to stay hot next week when he faces the Athletics on the road.
