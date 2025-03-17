Cease pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against the Angels on Sunday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out eight batters.

Cease looked great in his fourth start this spring, and he was able to push his pitch count to 78. The right-hander has had an up-and-down spring, but he's been fine overall with a 4.61 ERA and 17:6 K:BB over 13.2 frames. The Padres are expected to name their Opening Day starter Monday, per Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan, and it would be a mild surprise if Cease's name isn't called for the assignment.