Cease (5-5) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Angels.

Cease took his third loss in five outings. He was done in by the long ball again, as Nolan Schanuel took him deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning and Zach Neto added a two-run blast in the second. Cease has surrendered six homers during his five-start winless stretch. The right-hander is now at a 3.51 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93:22 K:BB over 77 innings across 13 starts this season. He's not having a bad year by any means -- his 2.6 BB/9 is the best of his career. Cease will look to snap his skid in his next start, tentatively projected to be at home versus the Athletics.