Cease completed 3.2 innings against the White Sox in a Cactus League game Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

In his third start this spring, Cease retired the side in order in three of the four frames in which he pitched. However, the right-hander's line was marred by a poor second inning during which Chicago racked up four hits -- including two doubles -- and a walk to push four runs across the plate. Cease was lifted with two outs in the frame, but under spring-training rules he was allowed to return to the game in the following inning. Cease worked up to 64 pitches in the start, and he appears to be progressing well toward the regular season.