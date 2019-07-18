Padres' Eric Hosmer: Reaches base three times

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk Wednesday in the Padres' 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Hosmer has turned in multi-hit efforts in two of his past three games and will look to stay hot while batting second in Thursday's series finale. Despite his recent success, Hosmer's month-long batting line still sits at a disappointing .173/.189/.231. All three of Hosmer's extra-base hits during that stretch have been doubles, and he has scored just one run in 12 games.