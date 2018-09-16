Padres' Eric Hosmer: Three-run shot

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Rangers.

Hosmer took Ariel Jurado deep in the third inning and accounted for all of the Padres' offense on Saturday. He now has 17 home runs, four of which have come in the past eight days. Even with the power surge, he's had a disappointing season, with his RBI and run totals at their lowest point since 2014.

