Lauer (6-7) picked up the win against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in the Padres' 5-3 victory.

He didn't work very deep into the game but Lauer managed to hold the Dodgers to the one earned run and got rewarded with his sixth victory of the season. He now has a 4.60 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP to go along with 94 strikeouts through 105.2 innings in 2018.