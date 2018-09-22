Padres' Eric Lauer: Moves to 6-7
Lauer (6-7) picked up the win against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in the Padres' 5-3 victory.
He didn't work very deep into the game but Lauer managed to hold the Dodgers to the one earned run and got rewarded with his sixth victory of the season. He now has a 4.60 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP to go along with 94 strikeouts through 105.2 innings in 2018.
More News
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Solid effort Saturday•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Five hitless innings•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Reinstated from DL ahead of start•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Slated for Thursday's start•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Goes 3.1 innings in second rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...