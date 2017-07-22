Padres' Erick Aybar: Expected to hit DL
Aybar (foot) is likely headed to the 10-day disabled list, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The move has not yet been made, but manager Andy Green indicated Aybar is DL-bound after fouling a ball off his foot during Friday's game. Allen Cordoba is starting at shortstop Saturday and it seems likely that he will see the bulk of the work there in Aybar's absence.
