Aybar (foot) is likely headed to the 10-day disabled list, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The move has not yet been made, but manager Andy Green indicated Aybar is DL-bound after fouling a ball off his foot during Friday's game. Allen Cordoba is starting at shortstop Saturday and it seems likely that he will see the bulk of the work there in Aybar's absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast