Erick Aybar: Hoping to return to MLB
Aybar is looking to make a MLB comeback in 2019, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Aybar played in the Mexican League in 2018, hitting .291/.354/.401 with three homers and six steals across 43 games. The soon-to-be 35-year-old last played in the majors with the Padres in 2017, hitting .234/.300/.348 with seven homers and 11 stolen bases in 108 games.
