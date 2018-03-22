Aybar was informed Thursday that he will not make the Twins' Opening Day roster, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Aybar, who was looking to lock down a reserve infield role in camp, will now have until Friday to decide if he wants to report to Triple-A Rochester or opt out of his contract and look elsewhere for a major-league opportunity. The 34-year-old is still a serviceable defender up the middle, but he hit just .234/.300/.348 across 270 plate appearances with the Padres in 2017.