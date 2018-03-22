Twins' Erick Aybar: Will not make Opening Day roster
Aybar was informed Thursday that he will not make the Twins' Opening Day roster, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Aybar, who was looking to lock down a reserve infield role in camp, will now have until Friday to decide if he wants to report to Triple-A Rochester or opt out of his contract and look elsewhere for a major-league opportunity. The 34-year-old is still a serviceable defender up the middle, but he hit just .234/.300/.348 across 270 plate appearances with the Padres in 2017.
