Erick Aybar: Leaves Twins
Aybar has left the Twins' camp Friday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Friday was Aybar's opt-out date in his contract, and he appears to have exercised that option after being told Thursday that he wouldn't make the team's roster. Even with Jorge Polanco suspended for 80 games, the Twins prefer Eduardo Escobar as a fill-in shortstop, with Ehire Adrianza as the backup infielder. Aybar has some fantasy value in deeper leagues as he can chip in with the occasional steal, swiping 11 bags in 108 games last year, but at 34 and with a declining glove and a bat which recorded wRC+ figures of 78, 65, and 74 in the past three seasons, he's unlikely to generate much interest on the free agent market.
