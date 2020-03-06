Padres' Francisco Mejia: Adjusts catching stance
Mejia is trying out a new stance behind the plate in an effort to improve defensively, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
In the adjusted stance, Mejia kneels rather than squats. The Padres hope the change will enable Mejia to better frame and block pitches as he ranked among the worst backstops in baseball in multiple defensive metrics last season. In spite of his offensive potential, the team has not committed to making Mejia their unchallenged starter at catcher thanks largely to his poor glovework and the exceptional defense of fellow backstop Austin Hedges. The pair figure to fall into some sort of timeshare this season, but if Mejia can show adequate progress behind the plate, he could lock up the lion's share of playing time before long.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...