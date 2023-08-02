Sanchez went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Wednesday's win over Colorado.

Sanchez now has two multi-homer games in his last four contests. He took Kyle Freeland deep to extend San Diego's lead to 4-1 in the 6th inning before launching a 440-foot bomb off Daniel Bard in the ninth. Sanchez drove in two more runs with a base hit later in the frame, capping the Padres' seven-run inning. Sanchez now has seven homers, 15 RBI and a 1.045 OPS in his last 15 games. His slash line is up to .214/.289/.491 with 14 homers, 36 RBI and 26 runs scored across 194 plate appearances this season while getting the majority of starts behind the plate in San Diego.