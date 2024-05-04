The Padres optioned Pauley to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Pauley will be squeezed off the major-league roster following the acquisition of Luis Arraez from Miami. Pauley has been fantastic in the minors but struggled to get going upon joining the Padres, slashing .125/.125/313 across 32 plate appearances. The 23-year-old infielder may still return to the big leagues later this season as a bench piece, but San Diego's loaded infield unit would make it hard for him to contribute on a regular basis.