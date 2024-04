Pauley was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Pauley has struggled to start the 2024 season, having recorded just two hits in 15 plate appearances. Before being optioned, the third baseman was fighting for playing team with veteran Tyler Wade. The 23-year-old made only three starts, but will now get more playing time in El Paso. Brett Sullivan was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.