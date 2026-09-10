Pauley went 3-for-6 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Seven different Marlins hitters recorded multiple hits en route to a 20-hit, 14-run eruption from the offense, and it wasn't enough as the pitching staff coughed up 15 runs. Pauley has taken over the strong side of a platoon in September, batting .286 (6-for-21) over his last seven games with a triple, two homers, five runs and nine RBI, and if he keeps producing at the plate he could hang onto the job even when Xavier Edwards (thumb) is cleared to return and Javier Sanoja isn't needed at second base.