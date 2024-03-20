The Padres selected Pauley from Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

With Manny Machado (elbow) limited to DH duties for the time being, Pauley will join the Padres' big-league roster to give the team another option at third base until Machado is healthy enough to return to the field. Pauley began 2023 in Single-A and managed to reach Double-A before the season ended, slashing .308/.393/.538 across 551 plate appearances between the three levels. The 23-year-old's bat has remained hot over the course of spring training, and he could see a few big-league starts if his performance carries over into the regular season.