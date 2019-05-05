Renfroe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Padres are giving Manuel Margot a day off, but rather than making room in the lineup for Renfroe, recent Triple-A El Paso callup Alex Dickerson will slot alongside Wil Myers and Franmil Reyes in the outfield. Renfroe had started in three of the Padres' past four games, but still wasn't able to bust out of his season-long doldrums. Through the Padres' first 34 games, Renfroe is slashing a meager .218/.274/.506.