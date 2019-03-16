Kinsler (finger) will start at second base and hit leadoff in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Kinsler jammed his finger earlier in the week and had been withheld from the San Diego lineup for the previous three days. The extra rest was apparently all Kinsler need to put the injury behind him, so he'll look to continue his hot start to the spring as he rejoins the starting nine. The 36-year-old is hitting .412 with a home run, stolen base and five RBI across 17 at-bats.