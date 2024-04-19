Cronenworth (calf) is starting at first base and hitting third in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth left Monday's game against the Brewers after experiencing calf tightness. He sat out for the Padres' last two games, and the team's day off Thursday has given the 30-year-old enough time to heal up. Cronenworth is slashing .254/.333/.465 with three home runs and 14 RBI over 81 plate appearances to start the season.