Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Monday in a 6-3 victory versus the Cubs.

Cronenworth's first theft of the campaign came as part of a double-steal with Fernando Tatis in the sixth inning, and both players subsequently came home on a Jurickson Profar single. Cronenworth doesn't typically offer much in terms of speed, though he did swipe a career-high six bags last season. The first baseman is working on a 10-game hitting streak during which he has slashed .357/.378/.690 with three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.