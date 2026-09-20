Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with two home runs, one double, five RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Cronenworth hasn't displayed much power overall this year, but he tapped into some Sunday. He has gone 16-for-40 (.400) during his 10-game hitting streak, adding nine RBI in that span. For the season, the veteran infielder is batting .229 with a .637 OPS, seven homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 103 contests. He is still likely to fall short of the 10-homer mark for the first time since his rookie year in the shortened 2020 campaign.