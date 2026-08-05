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Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Racks up three hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

All three hits were singles. Cronenworth has hit pretty well since the All-Star break, going 17-for-62 (.274) over his last 16 games, though he has just two extra-base hits and five RBI in that span. For the season, the infielder is batting .220 with a .595 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBI, 26 runs scored, five doubles and five stolen bases over 233 plate appearances. The Padres kept their trade-deadline shopping to the pitching side of the roster, so Cronenworth should continue to see steady time at second base as long as his bat doesn't go cold.

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