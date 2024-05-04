Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's win over Arizona.

Cronenworth smacked a 398-foot home run off Slade Cecconi in the fourth inning to give him his third homer in five games. The Padres first baseman also extended his hit streak to seven games, batting .370 (10-for-27) during that time. Cronenworth has started the season on a tear, slashing .279/.353/.516 with six home runs, 25 RBI and 18 runs scored over 142 plate appearances.