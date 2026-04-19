Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Cronenworth was able to play the entirety of Saturday's 4-1 win after taking a Yusei Kikuchi fastball to the chin in the fifth inning, and though he reported no issues following the game, the Padres will elect to hold him out of the starting nine for the series finale in Anaheim. Fernando Tatis will receive his third start of the season at second base while Cronenworth rests up Sunday.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Receiving first off day of 2026•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Swats first homer of 2026•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Batting leadoff Monday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hits 10-homer mark•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Rare lineup omission•