Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Cronenworth entered Monday cold, having gone just 2-for-20 at the plate over his last nine games. He snapped the dry spell with a multi-hit effort, including his second-inning homer, which was the first time he's left the yard since Aug. 3 versus the Cardinals. The veteran infielder is now at 10 homers, 45 RBI, 47 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .243/.358/.386 slash line over 106 games this season.