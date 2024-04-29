Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

Cronenworth doubled his first time up and then would briefly put the Padres in front with a two-run shot to right off Taijuan Walker in the third. The 30-year-old has found his bat lately with seven hits and five RBI over his last five games. For the year, he's now slashing .264/.344/.453 with four homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs and a 12:19 BB:K in 122 plate appearances.