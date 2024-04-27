Cronenworth isn't in the Padres' lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Cronenworth will get a breather Friday with lefty Ranger Suarez on the mound for Philadelphia. Jurickson Profar will start in his place at first base, allowing Jose Azocar to start in left field while batting ninth.
