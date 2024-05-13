Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Cronenworth got things started for the Padres by going back-to-back with Fernando Tatis off Walker Buehler in the opening inning. He went hitless the rest of the afternoon but continues to be one of the Padres' best bats. He had a 12-game hit streak that came to an end Friday and has been showing increased power early on. His .503 slug percentage is fourth among all first basemen and is a significant personal improvement after averaging a .384 slug over his last two seasons. For the year, Cronenworth is now slashing .285/.349/.503 with seven homers, 27 RBI, 20 runs and a 14:27 BB:K in 169 plate appearances.