Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Cronenworth knocked three singles Friday night to collect his fourth three-hit performance of 2024. After starting the campaign hitting .263 (30-for-114) through April 30, the Padres first baseman has kicked into a higher gear in May, starting the month hitting .302 (16-for-53). Overall, Cronenworth is slashing .275/.342/.473 with seven homers and 28 RBI over 190 plate appearances this season.