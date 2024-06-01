Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in an 11-8 win over Kansas City on Friday.

Cronenworth was a key part of San Diego's nine-run eighth inning, knocking in the first two runs of the frame with a single and capping the outburst with an RBI double. The pair of base knocks were much-needed for the second baseman, as he had just one hit over his previous 14 at-bats prior to the big inning. Cronenworth slashed .265/.315/.461 with four homers, 18 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over 26 games in May.