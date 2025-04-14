Cronenworth (ribs) could miss a month or more due to a non-displaced fracture in his ribs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth was plunked in the ribs by a pitch April 6, but he was in the lineup the following day and even hit a homer. The second baseman was pulled from the Padres' next game, however, and the team initially said Cronenworth experienced cramping in his ribs. However, a subsequent evaluation revealed a non-displaced fracture, and Cronenworth was consequently placed on the IL. Manager Mike Shildt wouldn't put a timeline on Cronenworth's return when asked about the injury, but Sanders notes that Lars Nootbaar missed about a month after suffering a similar injury last season and that a physician recommended 6-to-8 weeks off for Aaron Judge after the slugger was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his ribs in 2020. Shildt did express some optimism about Cronenworth's outlook, saying "it's a matter of getting some of the fluids and the healing to take place, and then it's a matter of his functionality. And then hopefully it doesn't take too long. And then it's unlike a pitcher where he has to get ramped up as much we can. Get him some at bats and get him back on the field." That being said, it seems unlikely that Cronenworth will be ready to return when first eligible April 19.