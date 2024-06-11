Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs against Oakland in Monday's 6-1 win.

Cronenworth put San Diego's first run on the board with a solo homer in the third inning, and he scored again after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh. The second baseman also doubled in the contest, resulting in his first game with multiple extra-base hits since May 3. Cronenworth has put together a modest five-game hitting streak during which he's gone 8-for-19 with two homers, two doubles, six RBI and four runs.