The Padres appear to be eyeing next Friday's series opener in Colorado for Cronenworth's (rib) potential return from the 10-day injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth has been on the shelf since April 11 due to a non-displaced right rib fracture, but he recently received clearance for full baseball activity and took live batting practice at extended spring training Thursday. He'll likely remain in Arizona for at least a few more days to continue ramping up and could head out on a brief rehab assignment early on during the upcoming week, but if all goes smoothly in his recovery, Cronenworth may be ready to return to the San Diego lineup by next weekend. Once activated, Cronenworth should supplant Jose Iglesias as the Padres' primary second baseman.