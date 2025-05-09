The Padres reinstated Cronenworth (ribs) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined for the past month due to a non-displaced rib fracture, but he's ready to rejoin the Padres after going 3-for-7 with a homer and four walks during a three-game rehab assignment. Cronenworth was off to a hot start prior to the injury with an .895 OPS in 44 plate appearances.