Cronenworth (ribs) has ben cleared for all baseball activity and began taking live at-bats at the Padres' spring complex Thursday, per MLB.com.

Cronenworth has been on the IL since April 11 due to a non-displaced right rib fracture, and while the injury hasn't fully healed, the infielder could return to action before that occurs. It's not yet clear how long Cronenworth will need to ramp back up, and he may need at least a brief minor-league rehab stint before returning to the big club, but it appears he could be back with San Diego within the next few weeks. While Cronenworth has been out, Jose Iglesias has been getting the bulk of the starts at second base.